The strays at the City of Alice are in need of a loving furr-ever home!

Lead Officer Jose (Chema) Martinez, has doubled the cleaning procedures and routine sanitizing for the animals at the facility. All animal kennels are now being cleaned four-times a day, instead of two, cleaning supplies and routine disinfectant procedures have doubled, as well.

The adoption fee is $25.

All animals adopted through the city should be sterilized 45 days after adoption. A voucher can be picked up from People Assisting Animal Control that would give a discount with the spay and neutering of the animal.

Anyone who would like to make a difference in one of these dogs lives and adopt, should call the Alice Police Department between 1 and 4 p.m. at 361-664-0186.