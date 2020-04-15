PREMONT –The Texas Department of Transportation on Monday, April 20, is scheduled to begin a $78 million project to construct a controlled access freeway relief route on U.S. 281 east of Premont.

In addition to construction of the new freeway section, the project will include an underpass at County Road 418 and overpasses at First and Eighth streets.

Since the freeway relief route is being built at a new location, no lane closures are anticipated on the existing mainlanes of U.S. 281 until the final stages of the project. The public, however, can expect to see construction equipment and traffic crossing the county roads east of Premont and are advised to use caution and observe all construction signs and traffic control devices.

The project is estimated to be complete in about four years.