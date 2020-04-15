ORANGE GROVE - Jim Wells County Precinct 3 Constable Jim Long warns residents in the community to be aware of cash they receive due to a recent transaction at an Orange Grove business who received a couple of $20 counterfeit bills.

Constable Long was recently contact by an individual who said he received the money at a restaurant.

Long was people to be caution about the money they received as several bills have been circulating in surrounding communities.

It's easy to tell the bills are fake. The bills that were turned over to him had the words "For Motion Picture Purposes" printed on them.

Long understands that when restaurants get busy counterfeit bills can sneak through. However, people do need to be aware of the money they take in and take the time to look at the bills they receive.

Anyone who may encounter counterfeit bills should report it immediately to law enforcement.