Man asleep gets arrested

While on patrol on Monday, April 13, Officer Manuel Garcia IV observed a man asleep in a vehicle parked on the 400 block of Kentucky Street. Officer Garcia made contact with the driver later identified as Ruben Hernandez. As the officer was making contact with Hernandez, the officer observed a blue pipe and a baggie that contained synthetic marijuana. A search of the vehicle revealed three additional baggies of synthetic marijuana. Hernandez also have a active warrant. He was booked into the Jim Wells County jail and charged with the warrant and possession of a controlled substance.

Assault suspect arrested

Alice police officers were called Friday to a store on the 2900 block of East Main Street in reference to an assault where Officer Bianca Mitchell made contact with the victim. The victim told the officer that Gabriel Garza had assaulted her earlier at a local hotel. She told police that she attempted to leave, but Garza kept hitting her. When she was able to get away she called 9-1-1. Garza was found at the hotel and ran from the officers. Garza was chased, tased and arrested. He was booked into the JWC jail and charged with assault bodily family violence, evading arrest, and a warrant.

Source: Alice police reports