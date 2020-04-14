The Alice Independent School District Board Trustee meeting held its first virtual meeting Monday, and is adjusting to a new foundation providing education and social services to local students.

The meeting started with departments recognizing students of excellence in sports and academics.

“All recognized students will receive their certificates in the mail,” said AISD Superintendent Dr. Carl Scarbrough.

The meeting touched base on administration, staff, counselors, teachers and students all re-aligning to the new procedures and programs, while adapting to a virtual independent learning platform during the pandemic.

Counselors are reaching out to students on academics and seniors to ensure graduation. The department created multiple resources online on the AISD website under the Counselors Corner tab. Counselors have posted resources for student development, tutoring and options for personal and social counseling during this unique time.

Administration leaders addressed some of the challenges during the pandemic like teachers being parents themselves with children at home while working, parents with essential employment positions and the difficulties with time to help home school, families facing economic hardships and the added stress that contributes.

Teachers are creating lesson plans and collaborating with other teachers in the district with a strong emphasis from administration to maintain instructional continuity. Teachers are required to maintain progress with students and parents and are responsible to make contact by phone and/or email on a routine basis and maintain documentation on those personal student communications.

"There are many variables the community, students, parents and everyone is facing right now and AISD will ensure every one of our students has a meal and has something to eat," said Scarbrough.

The AISD meal program has added times, serving locations and will allow family members with documentation to pick up meals for their children without them being present. A total of 43,000 meals have been served during the pandemic confirmed by AISD Public Information Officer Ofelia Hunter.

Grab & Go Sites - Serving Times 10:30 AM - 1:00 PM

*Salazar Elementary

*Saenz Elementary

*Noonan Elementary

*Dubose Intermediate

Community Grab & Go Sites-Serving Times 10:30 AM - 1:00 PM

*Alice Heritage

*Our Lady of Guadalupe Church

*Tecolote Community Center

New Location Sites added this week - Starting 4/14

*Cameron Village Apartments Serving Time: 11:00 AM - 11:45 AM

*Guadalupe Haciendas Serving Time: 12:00 PM - 12:45 PM

Weekend Meal Service - Starting April 24 Every Friday starting April 24, meal service will include meals for Saturday(1 breakfast and 1 lunch) and Sunday(1 breakfast and 1 lunch).