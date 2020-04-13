A-J Media

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Texas is hosting its annual Red Shoe Luncheon virtually this year due to the Covid-19 public health crisis.

The luncheon will be held from noon to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday on YouTube Live.

Even in the wake of the Coronavirus, pediatric medical crises have not stopped. The demand for RMHC CTX services has remained at an all-time high during this pandemic.

RMHC CTX chose not to cancel this popular event due to the important support it provides families, especially during these unprecedented times.

The luncheon will be held on Youtube Live and participants may register on the RMHC CTX website at rmhc-ctx.org/all-events/red-shoe-luncheon/.

The annual Red Shoe Luncheon raises critical funds for families with children in the hospital and allows RMHC CTX to fulfill its mission.

The virtual event will be a mix of live and pre-recorded content. Registration to the Red Shoe Luncheon will automatically enter participants in a drawing to win one of 10 pairs of shoes.

Carolyn Schwarz, CEO of RMHC CTX, will be virtually addressing viewers live from the Ronald McDonald House and answering questions submitted by participants.