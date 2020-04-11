The Plainview/Hale County Health Department announced the second death of a person with a confirmed case of coronavirus in Hale County, along with two additional cases as of Saturday.

The victim was a woman who was older than 61. Her transmission type was considered local, according to a news release from Plainview/Hale County.

Her case had been the 6th confirmed in the county. As of Saturday, 11 cases have been confirmed in Hale County.

Four of the 11 people with confirmed cases have recovered.

A complete breakdown of the cases provided by Hale County/Plainview follows:

First Case: The first confirmed case in Hale County was reported on March 24. An adult male, age range 21-40, has recovered.

Second Case: The adult female (age range 21-40) is currently at home. Her transmission type is Outside of County and she has recovered.

Third Case: The adult female (age range 41-60) is currently at home. Her transmission type is Outside of County.

Fourth Case: The adult male (age range 41-60) is currently at home. His transmission type is Local.

Fifth Case: The adult male (age range 60+) is currently at home. His transmission type is Outside of County.

Sixth Case: The adult female (age range 61+) has passed away. Her transmission type was Local.

Seventh Case: The adult male (age range 21-40) is currently at home. His transmission type is Local.

Eighth Case: The adult female (age range 61+) passed away. Her transmission type was Local.

Ninth Case: The adult male (age range 61+) is currently in a medical facility. His transmission type is Local.

Tenth Case: The adult male (age range 61+) is at home. His transmission type is Indeterminate.

Eleventh Case: The adult male (age range 41-60) is currently at home. His transmission type is Indeterminate.