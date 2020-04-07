A food service worker at Anderson Mill Elementary School tested positive for the coronavirus, Round Rock school district officials said Monday.

They said the employee prepared and distributed curbside meals to students, and the employee’s last day on campus was March 31. The school district was notified of the positive diagnosis Monday, Superintendent Steve Flores said.

The announcement came the same day Austin district officials said a longtime food services worker at Casis Elementary School died Thursday after spending nearly a week in the hospital with the coronavirus.

All members of the food services team who worked with the Anderson Mill employee will self-quarantine for the next 14 days, Round Rock school officials said. Last weekend, the food preparation area at Anderson Mill was cleaned and sanitized. Meal distribution continues at the school with a new team.

Those who work in Round Rock school cafeterias wear gloves to prepare and distribute meals, and after each use, the food preparation area is sanitized, district officials said. Other mandatory practices include social distancing while at work and frequent handwashing.

Beginning Tuesday, all Round Rock food service workers will wear face-coverings over their noses and mouths.

“Words can’t express our gratitude for our food service staff, whose work and dedication enable us to continue to deliver a critical service to our students during this public health emergency,” Flores said in a statement. “Our thoughts are with our employee and their family as well as everyone affected by COVID-19.”

Local health officials are now recommending that everyone wear fabric face masks when conducting essential activities outside their home to further slow the spread of COVID-19.

Recommendations handed down from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the coverings are an additional protective measure to prevent those without symptoms from unknowingly spreading the virus.

The city of Round Rock announced Friday that donation drop-off locations are open for handmade surgical masks to help protect first responders and medical personnel as they treat potential COVID-19 patients.

City staff said personal protective equipment is in short supply for the Round Rock fire and police departments, the Round Rock Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management and the Round Rock Public Library.

The public can drop off sewn masks, close-weaved fabric and elastic that can be used to sew masks at three locations:

• Central Fire Station, 203 Commerce Blvd.

• Fire Logistics Building, 3300 Gattis School Rd.

• Public Safety Training Center, 2801 North Mays St.

The masks will be collected, laundered and disinfected, and then distributed to fire, police, EMS and health care personnel in the region, officials said. The masks will also be worn by patients to prevent the spread of germs while being treated.

The sewn surgical masks can can be used as a cover over medically approved masks worn by first responders and medical personnel to lengthen the life of masks.

At least two local sewing clubs, one through the Round Rock Public Library and another through St. John Vianney Church, already have provided assistance in sewing surgical masks, officials said.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Williamson County totaled 87 as of noon Tuesday, according to the Williamson County and Cities Health District. There have been four deaths in the county as of Tuesday, including a Round Rock man in his mid-60s.

The city of Round Rock is also taking steps to ensure the safety of the public and officials amid the coronavirus outbreak. The City Council is hosting its first virtual meeting via videoconferencing at 6 p.m. Thursday. The city began hosting other virtual meetings since April 1, such as the Planning and Zoning Commission, and will continue until further notice.