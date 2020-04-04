9:10 p.m. update: At approximately 8:54 p.m. Saturday, temperatures in Austin reached 52 degrees, thus no longer qualifying as the record lowest high temperature for April 1, according to the National Weather Service.

The previous record of a 51-degree high was recorded in Austin in 1949.

5:23 p.m update: Barring an unexpected turnaround, Saturday is likely to be coldest April 4 in Austin history, according to the National Weather Service.

As of 5:30 p.m., the high in Austin was 49 degrees.

Meteorologists said if the temperature does not increase by two degrees by midnight, it will be beat the previous record of a 51-degree high recorded in Austin in 1949.

The weather service said the temperature was not likely to climb 2 degrees by midnight.

Earlier: Austin area residents can expect yet another full day of showers and isolated thunderstorms Saturday, along with below-average temperatures and the possibility of hail.

The National Weather Service forecast calls for a 90% chance of showers and possibly thunderstorms during the day. Meteorologists said they expect rainfall amounts between a quarter and a half of an inch.

Temperature highs should reach near 54 degrees with north winds blowing at around 10 mph, the forecast said. Temperatures Saturday will be 20 to 25 degrees below normal for this time of year, according to meteorologists.

A few of Saturday’s storms may also produce small hail, according to the forecast.

Minor flooding is possible along with some isolated risks for flash flooding in areas that received the most rainfall Friday, a statement from the weather service said.

Data from the Lower Colorado River Authority data shows Barton Creek near Texas 71 in Oak Hill received the most rainfall in the Austin area Friday at 3.24 inches. Travis Heights near Blunn Creek at Stacy Park had 2.28 inches while Barton Creek at Loop 360 received 2.14 inches.

Saturday evening will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of showers mainly before 10 p.m. and a low around 51 degrees, according to the forecast. Patchy fog is likely after midnight.

Check out your extended forecast below from the weather service:

Sunday: The morning will start with patchy fog before noon, followed by a 30% chance of showers mainly after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy in the evening with a 20% chance of showers with an overnight low around 62 degrees.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of showers and possibly thunderstorms with a high near 79 degrees. The evening will be cloudy with a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms and an overnight low around 69.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms and a high near 86. Mostly cloudy at night with an overnight low around 69.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms and a high near 89. Mostly cloudy at night with a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms and overnight lows around 69.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms and a high near 81. Mostly cloudy at night with a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms and an overnight low around 60 degrees.

Friday: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny with a high near 74 degrees.