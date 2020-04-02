The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Williamson County has risen to 63 as of noon Thursday, according to the Williamson County and Cities Health District.

The county reported eight new confirmed cases on Thursday. The total number of confirmed cases include one person who has died, 13 people who have been hospitalized and 14 people who have recovered.

Additional deaths and cases from COVID-19, the disease linked to the coronavirus, will be reported on the dashboard located at wcchd.org/COVID-19/dashboard. The dashboard is updated daily just past noon.

If you have symptoms of respiratory illness, including cough, fever and shortness of breath, please contact your health care provider. It is important to call ahead before arriving at a clinic, urgent care or emergency department to avoid potential spread.

For more information, visit wcchd.org/COVID-19. For information on the county response to COVID-19, go to wilco.org/COVID-19.

