A third case of COVID-19, the disease linked to the coronavirus, has been reported in Burnet County as of 10 a.m. Sunday, according to a Facebook post from County Judge James Oakley.

Burnet County, located about an hour northwest of Austin in the Hill Country, reported its first case of the virus March 22. A stay-at-home order was put into place March 25.

"This virus is very much in our area," Oakley said. "Please take every possible action to protect yourself. While we have encouraged citizens to get outside, witnessing large groups of people on individual boats is clearly unacceptable."

He said if the rules are not respected, then he will be forced to enhance them and start "clamping down on enforcement with fines and possible incarceration."

"I am strongly advising adherence to the common sense principles that are included within the current order," he said.

The Burnet County Commissioners Court will hold a special meeting Monday at 9a.m. to host a presentation from the county’s public health authority, Dr. Juliette Madrigal. Commissioners also will discuss clarifications and possible modifications to the stay-at-home order.

The meeting will be live-streamed on the Burnet County Facebook page with opportunities to ask questions and have live feedback. Call 512-756-5420 for instructions or visit burnetcountytexas.org for updates.

