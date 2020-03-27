Alice Police Chief Aniceto "Cheto" Perez announced his retirement effective March 31. He turned in his retirement letter to the City of Alice on or about March 11.

Perez has been in law enforcement for over 40 years. He was born and raised in San Diego. He has been married to his wife, Jo Ann. Together, they have two children, Sabrina and Aaren, and two grandchildren.

He graduated from San Diego High School in 1978 and began his law enforcement career soon after graduation.

“Being a police chief was an honor. I have met my goals and achieved my dream,” Perez said. “I am ready for the next chapter in my life... I have enjoyed every minute of my law enforcement career.”

He attended Del Mar College and Bee County College (now Coastal Bend College) to get his associate in administration. He transferred to Texas A&I University in Kingsville and earned his Criminal Justice degree.

Perez started as a jailer and dispatcher at the Duval County Sheriff's Office. He joined the Alice Police Department a year later. He climbed the ranks and has been the right hand of several chiefs for more than 25 years. He has over 11,000 training and educational hours through the state, not including his college degrees.

Perez has been working as the training coordinator since 2006. He will use his training to help reach his goal for the betterment of the department.

Perez said his retirement was something he had been thinking about for several years. He plans to spend time with his family especially his grandbabies.

He said that while he won't be with the Alice Police Department he won't be far from law enforcement.

As of Thursday at 5:30 p.m. the City Manager Michael Esparza had not released the name of the intern police chief.