Organizers of the Poteet Strawberry Festival announced that the annual event would be rescheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Held annually in April, this year’s new dates will run from Oct 30 through Nov 1.

Each year, the festival, which started in 1948, now draws crowds of over 100,000 attendees and over 8000 volunteers from all over the country. The festival is also a huge economic boost for south Texas and Atacosa county, usually bringing in an estimated $10 to $12 million annually into South Texas.

The event, held in Poteet, (20 minutes south of San Antonio) features a parade, fireworks show, live rodeo, over 100 food and crafts vendors, a “Taste of Texas” food show and live music.

Scheduled musical performances include Flatland calvary, Kevin Fowler, David Lee Garza y Los Musicales, Jay Perez, The Bellamy Brothers, Wade Bowen, the Spazmatics and more.

Tickets originally purchased for April will be honored for the rescheduled dates.