9:31 a.m. update: The northbound lanes of Interstate 35 just north of Georgetown near County Road 144 have been reopened, the Williamson County sheriff’s office said.

Earlier: The northbound lanes of Interstate 35 just north of Georgetown are closed after one person was killed in a crash early Tuesday, the Williamson County sheriff’s office said.

Officials reported the crash at 5:05 a.m. in a tweet. The crash happened on northbound I-35 near County Road 144.

Traffic is being diverted onto the frontage road at mile marker 271.

"Try to use another route if possible and use caution in the area," the sheriff’s said.

IH35 at MM271 is being reopened at this time to normal traffic. Drive safe. @SheriffChody pic.twitter.com/fYnQeh03LE

— Williamson County Sheriff's Office (@WilCoSheriffPIO) March 24, 2020

Fatality collision, IH35 NB MM 273. All NB traffic is being diverted to exit onto the frontage road at MM 271. Try to use another route if possible and use caution in the area. @SheriffChody pic.twitter.com/1eKalVNov9

— Williamson County Sheriff's Office (@WilCoSheriffPIO) March 24, 2020