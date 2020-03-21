Lubbock and Hockley County officials reported five new confirmed cases of the coronavirus on Saturday, bringing the total for both counties to 11.

The City of Lubbock confirmed four additional cases of the coronavirus as of 2:30 p.m. on Saturday - including the first stemming from exposure to a known case - while Hockley County reported another that was being investigated by state health officials.

"With the increased availability of testing through private laboratories, new cases are being identified in the area," reads a statement from the City of Lubbock.

Lubbock city leaders and health officials will host another news conference Sunday evening to provide additional details about the cases and ongoing testing efforts.

Hockley County Judge Sharla Baldridge on Saturday confirmed her county’s third case is being investigated by the Texas Department of State Health Services - as is another case that was confirmed Thursday. She did not immediately have additional details about Saturday’s case.

Saturday’s four cases in Lubbock brought Lubbock County’s total number of cases to eight, with Hockley County at three.

One of Lubbock’s cases Saturday was reported before 11 a.m., with three more coming by 2:30 p.m. Those numbers,

The city also released an updated list of possible community exposure locations stemming from the movements of five people currently confirmed to have the coronavirus.

All are considered to be low-risk exposures. That means, according to the city, "being in the same indoor environment as a person with symptomatic laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 for a prolonged period of time but not meeting the definition of close contact."

Those locations, and potential exposure times are in the box below.

Anyone at any of these locations during the specified time period who develops a cough, shortness of breath and or fever in the coming days should contact the city health department.

Of the four new confirmed cases reported Saturday, the city released the following details:

– A 40-50 year-old, exposure during travel out of country.

– A 40-50 year-old, exposure to known case

– A 50-60 year-old, exposure to be determined

– A 20-30 year-old, exposure to be determine

No up-to-date information has been released about any of the patients’ treatment status.

Lubbock’s Health Department has updated its case reporting to separate Lubbock County residents from out of county investigations.

The last three cases reported Saturday in Lubbock came as a result of testing at University Medical Center’s drive-through testing clinic that launched Thursday. The testing method for the other reported Lubbock case Saturday was not specified. It was not immediately clear how many coronavirus tests have come from Lubbock County, but public health director Katherine Wells on Friday evening said about 80 tests were being processed from the UMC drive-though clinic - and that was before more testing Saturday.

"The City of Lubbock Health Department and other response agencies are prepared and have employed standard response plans designed to address and resolve public health issues," reads the news release from the city. "The Department will continue monitoring individuals as indicated by the CDC. The Department’s disease surveillance team will continue working diligently to ensure the public remains at a low risk of contracting COVID-19.

The City of Lubbock Health Department and its local health care partners will continue to monitor COVID-19 in the Lubbock area to prepare for the possibility of more local cases.

"Please continue to follow proper hygiene recommendations and social distancing practices," the statement reads.

During the city’s last news conference Friday evening, Mayor Dan Pope announced an updated, third declaration of disaster for the city, which he said puts the city’s declaration in line with Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order on Thursday. Both prohibit social gatherings with more than 10 people, prohibit people from eating or drinking in bars or restaurants (or food courts like at the South Plains Mall) or visiting gyms or massage parlors. However, the use of drive-thru, pickup or delivery options is highly encouraged.

Pope emphasized that neither order mandates a shelter-in-place policy, and does not prohibit people from attending houses of worship, although he said social distancing and using best practices to avoid the spread of the virus are highly encouraged.