The city of Smithville is temporarily closing public access to all its city facilities until further notice effective 8 a.m. Friday, in an effort to help curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, the city said in a statement Thursday.

The closures include City Hall, public library, recreation center, visitor center, city warehouse, chamber of commerce, police department, municipal court and RV park at Riverbend Park. All city parks will stay open but the public restrooms will be closed due to the shortage and theft of cleaning and paper supplies, the city said.

"This decision was not made lightly, and we understand the impact it will have on our community but ensuring public safety remains our top priority," the city said. "While in-person assistance will be at a minimum, garbage pick-up, leaf and limb pick-up, water, wastewater, electric, fire, and police services will remain unaltered."

City staff in all departments will be available by phone and email to help residents with any issues regarding city services. City utility customers are encouraged to pay their bills online or through the drop-box at City Hall. The city is temporarily waiving the $4 online processing fee.

No city utility services will be disconnected while the disaster declaration is in effect due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"The city of Smithville has implemented these measures to help keep our residents and city staff safe," the city said. "We will continue to closely monitor the coronavirus pandemic and inform the public of any changes as conditions warrant."

The city’s announcement that it was temporarily eliminating residents’ access to public facilities came shortly after Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday issued an executive order banning social gatherings of 10 people or more and shuttering restaurant dining rooms, bars, gyms and schools across the state.

The executive order will take effect at 11:59 p.m. Friday and ends at 11:59 p.m. April 3, though it could be extended, the governor said during a news conference Thursday.

Local coronavirus pandemic response

On Monday afternoon, Bastrop County Judge Paul Pape and the mayors from Bastrop, Elgin and Smithville stood together as Pape announced the county’s disaster declaration. The declaration initiated a temporary ban on all events and gatherings with 50 people or more and initiated a 24-hour monitoring and response team out of the Bastrop County Office of Emergency Management.

However, in a joint statement Thursday, the county and the cities of Bastrop, Elgin and Smithville, said they would abide by the governor’s more restrictive executive order.

Although the county had no known coronavirus cases as of Thursday, Pape and health officials have urged residents to behave as though the virus is already in the county.

The city of Bastrop closed all public access to city buildings Tuesday morning, a day after the city and county approved their local disaster declarations.

In Elgin, after a City Council meeting Tuesday in which council members discussed the coronavirus pandemic response, the city closed all its facilities to the public until further notice beginning that night.

Smithville City Manager Robert Tamble said Wednesday that the city had kept its public facilities open as the local disaster declaration only banned gatherings of more than 50 people. He said visitors to city facilities are less than 50 at a time and thereby abided by the declaration.