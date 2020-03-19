The Alice Echo-News Journal (AENJ), has been selected for the 2020 Best of Alice Award in the Publishers category by the Alice Award Program.

Russel Gruber, won this years publishers category for his leadership and work in the community, at the AENJ.

"I’m celebrating 40 years and one month in the newspaper business. I started selling newspapers in 1980 at the Dragon High School newspaper, after some much needed encouragement from my high school journalism teacher, Ms. Beth Atkins. I was a young kid that was shy and sat in the back of the classroom because I stuttered and now 40 years later because of her encouragement, I can’t shut up. I have seen many changes in my industry, but one thing has stayed the same- helping others. Helping others is what I do and I have to say, I do it well," said Gruber.

Each year, the Alice Award Program identifies companies that have achieved exceptional marketing success in their local community and business category. These are local companies that are recognized for their efforts to promote a positive image of small business through their service to their customers and community.

Gruber, is recognized for his leadership and abilities to use the best practices and implementation for new programs to generate competitive advantages for long-term value.

"I could not do what I do -without the support from my staff at the AENJ, so we all won this award," said Gruber.

Various sources of information were gathered and analyzed to choose the winners in each category. The 2020 Alice Award Program focuses on quality, not quantity. Winners are determined based on the information gathered both internally by the Alice Award Program and data provided by third parties.

The award was established to recognize the best of local businesses in our community. The organization works exclusively with local business owners, trade groups, professional associations and other business advertising and marketing groups.