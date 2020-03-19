Village of The Hills Mayor George Spencer issued a local disaster declaration for the small Lake Travis community Thursday.

The measure will allow the municipality, which has about 2,500 residents, to recover additional operating funds spent as a result of a prolonged response to the COVID-19 restrictions that are now in effect as well as additional “unknown and unforeseen potential circumstances.”

According to a news release from City Manager Wendy Smith May, the document emphasizes the fundamental precautions recommended by federal and state agencies to deter the spread of COVID-19. New information for residents will be posted on the Village of The Hills Facebook page.

“Community safety remains the highest priority as we continue to monitor this evolving situation,” the release states.