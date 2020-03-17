With sadness in my heart, I wanted to let everyone know that I have tendered my resignation. I and my family members have some serious medical problems that have forced me to retire. It has been my honor to assist the veterans of Runnels County and the surrounding area. I will try to be in my office until March 26. I will truly miss you all, but you deserve a Service Officer who can be there for you. For more information, contact Sandra at the Veterans Service Office at 602 Strong Ave on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m, or call 365-3612.