25 years ago:

MONTEREY, Calif. - A new round of storms hit Northern California on Monday, swamping the nation’s “salad bowl” and keeping thousands from their homes, even as a single highway reopened into the cut-off Monterey Peninsula.

50 years ago:

Voters in Lubbock’s sprawling Justice Precinct 6, which includes about 70 percent of the Hub City, may get a chance to cast ballots soon in a liquor election.

75 years ago:

Firemen said an outbuilding at 1503 Twenty-third was slightly damaged by fire Saturday afternoon.

100 years ago:

We, the members of the Athletic Association of the Lubbock High school, take this means of thanking the citizens of Lubbock for their liberal donations to the fund raised for the purpose of buying baseball suits for out high school team.