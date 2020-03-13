The Austin school district announced that its campuses and offices will be closed Friday amid the growing threat of the new coronavirus, citing "the interest of health safety in regard to our students and staff."

A letter and phone call sent to parents early Friday said the district would "continue to closely monitor the situation and provide operational updates, as necessary." The announcement did not specify when school operations would resume.

"Students, parents, and staff are urged to remain vigilant in their efforts to stay healthy," the announcement said. The district urged the public to visit its website at Austinisd.org for any other information and updates.

Earlier in the day, Austin and Travis County authorities confirmed the first two local presumptive cases of COVID-19, the disease linked to the new coronavirus.

A news conference with Austin health officials is scheduled for 6 a.m. Friday.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.