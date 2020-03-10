25 years ago:

ST. HELENA, Calif. - Gale-force winds and torrents of rain pounded Northern California for a second day Friday, swelling rivers, closing major highways and leaving thousands of residents homeless.

50 years ago:

Lubbock motorists may be heading for a record-breaking year of traffic fatalities, according to Joe Kelly, executive secretary of the Citizens Traffic Commission.

75 years ago:

SEMINOLE - Gaines County voted to retain its legally dry status by a substantial majority in a special election today.

100 years ago:

In company with Judge Moore, Mr. Webb, president of the county school board, and Mr. Sheely and Mr. Crump, members of the board, Mr. Moine, photographer Mr. A.B. Conley, of the Conley store, Mr. Ellis, cashier of the Security State Bank and Trust Company, and others a trip was made through the northeastern portions of the county.