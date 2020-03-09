McALLEN - Quinta Mazatlán is proud to present the 2020 Monarch Festival on March 21, from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., when migrating monarch butterflies head north to their summer grounds.

We extend a special thank you to our Monarch Sponsor, H-E-B. From conservation to environmental education, HEB is proudly making a difference in our children’s lives. Migrate over to Quinta Mazatlán for a fun day of art, music, speakers, farmers market, garden tours, plant sales, upcycle fashion show, LEGO Pollinator Activity Station, scout/youth badge stations and the famous Mayor Darling’s BUG PARADE.

Advance tickets can be purchased on www.ticketleap.com, $5 each (ages 2 and under are FREE) or at the event. For more information call Quinta Mazatlán at (956) 681-3370.