Brownwood police arrested a suspect Monday night after a convenience store was robbed and a female clerk was forced to to leave with him on foot, police said.

The clerk broke free from the man — who had forced her to the ground and demanded a sexual activity— when she saw responding officers and ran toward them, police said.

Joseph Wade Hardman, 59, was booked into the Brown County Jail on charges of aggravated robbery, aggravated kidnapping, failure to identify fugitive, evading arrest and possession of marijuana, jail records state. Hardman is also being held on a parole warrant.

Hardman’s bonds total $207,500.

According to an email from Brownwood police:

Officers were dispatched at approximately 11:15 p.m. to the 7-Eleven store at 1501 Coggin on a robbery report.

Officers arrived at the store and learned from a male employee that an unknown male entered the store and robbed them with an unknown weapon.

The employee said his female co-worker was taken away by the male and taken into the alleyway, walking toward Fifth Street and turning north.

Officer Colby Adams walked into the alleyway while other officers canvased the area in their vehicles.

In the area of Fifth and Avenue E, Adams met up with Cpl. Brandon Johnson and briefed him on the circumstances. Following the short briefing, Adams began walking back to the store while Johnson continued northbound on Fifth.

At this moment, a female was heard screaming, then observed running from an open lot in the 1700 block of Avenue E. As officers approached her, they confirmed she was the store clerk and further observed a male running in the field behind her.

Adams and Johnson chased the man and were able to detain him a short distance later.

The man identified himself as Joe Black, born in 1962. The Texas ID card in his possession identified him as Hardman.

A communications check revealed Hardman had a warrant for his arrest out of Pardon and Parole for aggravated robbery. Hardman was arrested on that warrant and also charged in connection with the Monday night robbery, police said.

Hardman was transported to the Brown County Jail, where he continued to deny his identity. Officers found a baggy with marijuana while searching Hardman at the jail.

The female store clerk was transported to the Brownwood Regional Medical Center for care and evaluation. During her interview with police, she said a male she identified as Hardman entered the store and walked behind the counter where she was

standing.

The male told the clerk he had a gun on her and grabbed her from behind. The male spoke with the male employee and demanded money and cigarettes.

When this was given, the male continued out the store and into the alleyway toward Fifth Street. The female victim told male he had what he wanted and could let her go, but the male refused.

They made it to the open field and the male forced the female clerk to the ground, and demanded a sexual activity. At this moment, the clerk observed officers in the area, broke free from the male and ran toward the officers.

Police did not recover a gun, Assistant Police Chief James Fuller said via text message.