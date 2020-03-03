1. Bernie or bust? If Bernie Sanders finishes first in Texas, it will be a stunning moment in the state’s political history. But if Joe Biden and Michael Bloomberg can deny Sanders a clear victory, Texas could be the place Sanders’ call for a democratic socialist revolution ran aground.

2. MJ vs. who? Round Rock’s MJ Hegar seems a good bet to finish first in the 12-candidate Democratic primary for John Cornyn’s Senate seat. But she could end up facing any one of a half-dozen of her rivals in an all but certain May runoff.

3. Vying for a whack at McCaul. Democrat Mike Siegel, an attorney, is running again to challenge U.S. Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Austin. This time, two better-funded Austin rivals stand in his way: lawyer Shannon Hutcheson and physician Pritesh Gandhi.

4. Four Moore years? José Garza and Erin Martinson are looking to force a runoff against Democratic Travis County District Attorney Margaret Moore.

5. New or same sheriff in town? Travis County Sheriff Sally Hernandez wants a second term to build a new women’s jail. Democratic rival Liz Donegan said she’ll focus on improving sexual assault investigations. Opponent John Laughran says he can do a better job at dealing with deputies’ mental health.