The Premont Cowboys Boy’s basketball team’s season came to an end Thursday night after losing to Weimar 64 – 79 in the area playoff round in Beeville.

The Cowboys got off to a slow start in the first quarter down 12 – 4 at one point but the second quarter was the beginning of what appeared to be a very fast and high intensity game for both teams.

By the half, the Cowboys pulled within 6 points and kept it close throughout the third quarter. At one point, the score was 33 – 38 but Weimar proved to be too much and started pulling away in the fourth quarter of the game.

Both teams scored double digits in the final quarter to keep the game exciting but in the end, Weimar came up with the victory to dash the rest of Premont’s playoff hopes for the season.