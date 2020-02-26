A person was killed by Georgetown police officers in a shooting late Tuesday, Georgetown police said.

Officers responded to the 700 block of Garden Meadow Drive after a 911 caller reported at 11:19 p.m. that someone was possibly trying to break into a home, police said, according to KXAN.

The area is east of the intersection of Lakeway Drive and Williams Drive.

Two officers arrived at the scene and the person shot at them, police said.

The officers shot back at the person and the person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Both officers were taken to a hospital with gunshot wounds and are in stable condition, police said.