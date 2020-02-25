Tuesday forecast for Austin: Happy Tuesday, Central Texas! We’re happy to report the day will be pretty nice, according to the National Weather Service.

The day won’t be too hot or too cold with mostly sunny skies and a high temperature of 64 degrees, forecasters said.

North winds blowing 5 to 10 mph will increase to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could have gusts as high as 20 mph.

At night, mostly cloudy skies will gradually become clear as temperatures decrease to a low around 40, forecasters said.

North-northwest winds will be blowing 10 to 15 mph at night.

Cooler weather, including freezing nighttime temperatures, are expected on Wednesday, according to the weather service’s extended forecast:

Wednesday: Sunny with a high near 54. North-northwest winds blowing 15 to 20 mph could have 25 mph gusts. Clear at night with a low around 31.

Thursday: Sunny with a high near 61. Clear at night with a low around 37.

Friday: Sunny with a high near 70. Mostly clear at night with a low around 43.

Saturday: Sunny with a high near 73. Mostly clear at night with a low around 48.

Sunday: Partly sunny with a high near 74. Mostly cloudy at night with a low around 59.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and a high near 75.