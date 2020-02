The Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting on Tuesday, Feb. 19, for new member Brownwood Retirement Village Apartments.

Brownwood Retirement Village Apartments is an income based retirement community for ages 55 and older. They offer a number of amenities, workout room, pool area, patio, Kitchen and Common area, Library, and a garden. They also offer several social hour type events throughout the month. They are located at 318 Bluffview Drive, Brownwood.