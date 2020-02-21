Travis County deputies found a body on the shoreline of Lake Travis on Friday morning, sheriff’s officials said.

The Travis County sheriff’s Lake Patrol found the body near Hippie Hollow, they said.

Officials have not confirmed the identity of the victim but said that authorities had been searching for Chameleon Brenden Foster after they found his vehicle and belongings abandoned near Hippie Hollow on Feb. 5. Sheriff’s investigators are not working on any other missing person cases in the area, officials said.

The victim’s identity as well as the cause and manner of death are pending confirmation from the Travis County medical examiner’s office, officials said.