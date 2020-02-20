Grayson County Elections Administrator Deana Patterson said early voting for the March Primaries for both the Democratic and Republican parties will be held jointly. Early starts at 7 a.m. on Feb. 18 and continues through 7 p.m. on Feb. 28.
The last day to apply for a ballot by mail is Feb. 21.
All registered voters may vote at any one of the following locations in the county:
Grayson County Election Administration, 115 W. Houston, Sherman;
Grayson County Sub-Courthouse, 101 W. Woodard, Denison;
Pottsboro ISD Administration Building, 105 Cardinal Lane, Pottsboro;
Whitesboro City Hall, 111 W. Main, Whitesboro;
Grayson College, 1455 W. Van Alstyne Pkwy., Van Alstyne.
Voting times are as follows at each location:
Feb. 18 through 21, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Feb. 22, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Feb. 23, noon to 5 p.m.
Feb. 24 to 28, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.