Wednesday forecast for Austin: Grab your galoshes, Central Texas, because the day is going to be a wet one!

Up to a half-inch of rainfall will be possible during the day with a 90% chance of rain lasting through the evening, the National Weather Service said.

Temperatures will be cool with a high of 50 degrees, forecasters said.

The high is below normal for Austin. Typically, on Feb. 19, Austin records a high temperature of 66 degrees, according to climate data.

Wednesday’s low of 45 degrees is closer to normal. Usually, according to climate data, the low for this day is 46 degrees.

More rain is possible on Thursday, according to the weather service’s extended forecast:

Thursday: Cloudy with a 40% chance of rain, mainly before noon, and a high near 48. North winds blowing 10 to 15 mph could have 25 mph gusts. Mostly cloudy at night with a low around 38.

Friday: Mostly sunny with a high near 53. Mostly cloudy at night with a low around 38.

Saturday: Partly sunny with a high near 60. Mostly cloudy at night with a 40% chance of rain and a low around 51.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of rain and a high near 70. Partly cloudy at night with a low around 49.

Monday: Sunny with a high near 70. Mostly clear at night with a low around 48.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with a 20% chance of rain and a high near 69.