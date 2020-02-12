By Joshua Baethge

For the Van Alstyne Leader

HOWE - It’s been six months since Summit Hill Elementary opened for the 2019-2020 school year. So far, district officials say, the new facility has been a resounding success.

“It’s gone very well,” Superintendent Kevin Wilson said. “Like with any new building, there’s been a few growing pains, but we’re really happy with the floorplan and the way that everything has evolved.”

In 2017, voters approved a $17 million bond package to build the new school. The move was necessitated by an enrollment spike of more than 200 kids over the course of only a couple of years.

According to Wilson, this put the district in kind of an in-between state where it wasn’t big enough to support two full elementary schools, but its existing facilities were overcrowded.

Consequently, the previous elementary school (now the intermediate school) could only accommodate students up to the fourth grade. Fifth graders had to attend classes with middle-school teenagers.

“We never really like having the fifth graders at the middle school, but we did it out of necessity,” Wilson said. “Building the new school gave us an opportunity to bring them back into a more appropriate age group.”

Summit Hill Elementary now hosts pre-K through second grades, while Howe Intermediate has third through fifth graders.

The district chose a pod floor plan that separates each grade level into a different hallway. The layout limits traffic from other grades and fosters collaborations between teachers and students.

There are collaboration spaces in each pod. This allows teachers to utilize an open classroom setup if they want. They can employ technology if appropriate or coordinate small group projects.

“Teaching is still teaching. I don’t (think) that technology really drove our floor plan,” Wilson said. “We went with this model that’s kind of the new thing a lot of people are doing now.”

Howe ISD’s enrollment this year has remained relatively steady. It currently sits at 1,265 students between the four campuses.

However, that number is expected to increase again in the next two to three years as new growth, such as the planned development off Blyth Road, brings more families to the area.

The city’s population has increased by more than 50 percent over the past 30 years. Like most other North Texas cities, there is nothing to suggest that it will slow down any time soon.

To plan for more students, Summit Hill Elementary was designed to easily add a Phase II that would bring third, fourth and fifth graders to the facility. While no one has a crystal ball to say exactly when that will happen, most projections put that somewhere in the next five to 10 years.