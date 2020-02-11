The Bastrop County sheriff’s office is asking the public for help identifying and locating two possible teenagers accused of stealing two cases of beer and assaulting a store clerk Feb. 2 at a convenience store in Del Valle.

The sheriff’s office said the males entered the Country Grocery Store at 322 Mesa Drive in Del Valle about 6:15 p.m. and grabbed two cases of beer as well as other miscellaneous items before assaulting the store clerk and running out of the store.

The suspects are described as Hispanic and between 15 and 20 years old. One male had white shoes with red and blue stripes, blue jeans, a red Fila hoodie and a dark ball cap. The other was wearing white shoes, blue jeans with a tear in the left knee area and a white or light gray Champion hoodie, according to the sheriff’s office and screenshots of surveillance video provided by the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said the two suspects fled the store on foot and ran south on Mesa Drive toward FM 812.

Anyone with information on the suspects’ identities or whereabouts is asked to call investigator Robert Carvin at 512-549-5063 or email him at robert.carvin@co.bastrop.tx.us. The case reference number is 20-S-00767.