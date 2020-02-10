Texas gas prices have fallen 3.6 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.09/g, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 13,114 stations. Gas prices in Texas are 17.4 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 12.5 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Texas is priced at $1.79/g while the most expensive is $2.95/g, a difference of $1.16/g. The lowest price in the state today is $1.79/g while the highest is $2.95/g, a difference of $1.16/g. The cheapest price in the entire country today stands at $0.59/g while the most expensive is $101.90/g, a difference of $101.31/g.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 3.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.42/g today. The national average is down 16.7 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 13.9 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Midland Odessa- $2.30/g, down 3.1 cents per gallon from last week's $2.33/g.

San Antonio- $1.99/g, down 5.0 cents per gallon from last week's $2.04/g.

Austin- $2.07/g, down 4.3 cents per gallon from last week's $2.11/g.

"The nation's gas prices continue to fall to fresh lows as coronavirus fears continue to put a choke-hold on oil prices, leading to the fourth straight weekly decline in the national average," said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. "All but a handful of states saw their averages decline over the last seven days, leading to plenty of smiling faces, but especially in the 21 states where at least one station is offering gasoline under $2 per gallon. It's impressive that in those 21 states, a total of over 10,000 stations are offering such low prices. With continued worries of economic slowdown due to the spread of coronavirus, I don't think the impact to oil is done yet, and for now, motorists are poised to see another week of falling gas prices."