AUSTIN

Public Works releases

2019 Annual Report

The Austin Public Works Department has published its 2019 Report, which showcases how the department built and maintained Austin's public infrastructure, including road, sidewalks, trail system and bridges. The report covers activity within the city's fiscal year 2019.

Highlights of the report include that the city built 13 miles of new sidewalks and 180 accessible curb ramps; repaired 2,127 potholes, 96% of which were repaired within 72 hours of reporting; managed $366 million worth of spending for capital projects; cleaned 2.3 million square feet of downtown sidewalks; treated 605 lane miles of Austin streets; and trained 48,200 students in safe street crossing and bicycle riding.

To view the report: bit.ly/2SntU2p.

ROUND ROCK

Wednesday talk

on nutrition, aging

Baylor Scott & White Health will host a discussion on nutrition and aging from 3 to 4 p.m. Wednesday at Affinity at Round Rock, 30 Cypress Blvd.

Dietitian Jessica Chen will host a discussion on food and lifestyle strategies to help protect against chronic conditions such as osteoporosis and heart disease, that also support continued good health.

Seating is limited. To RSVP: bswhealth.com/healthspeak.

DRIPPING SPRINGS

View school district‘s

instructional samples

Samples of high school English language arts/reading instructional materials that are scheduled for adoption during the 2020 cycle are available for public review at the Dripping Springs school district administrative offices.

The materials may be reviewed on regular school days in February from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Visitors should sign in at the front desk.

For more information: dsisdtx.us/dsisd.

VETERANS‘ BIRTHDAYS

World War II veteran Lloyd Lochridge of Austin turned 102 on Monday.

World War II veteran Vessie E. Hardy II of Austin turned 96 on Saturday.

We print birthdays for World War II veterans from Central Texas on Sundays. Email the name, birth date and current hometown to communitynews@statesman.com.

American-Statesman staff