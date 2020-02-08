A new group of experts and concerned citizens are hoping to start a dialogue with Lubbock‘s youth about substance use.

The aim is a more preventative approach to Lubbock‘s substance abuse crisis, which is a concern continuously outlined in the United Way’s community status report and was the focus of the recent addiction and recovery symposium called Source to Solutions.

This is the second group citizens have formed organically to address substance abuse in Lubbock since Lubbock‘s Managed Care Center, which provided substance abuse treatment services for low-income adults, abruptly closed last year.

Katherine Wells, Lubbock’s director of public health, told the A-J in November that closing the state-funded addiction recovery facility left a large gap in services.

Managed Care was the only inpatient and outpatient recovery facility specifically for individuals without health insurance. Lubbock’s uninsured and low-income residents battling drug and alcohol addiction are now being forced to leave the city to get inpatient or outpatient care.

Even if someone is willing to leave Lubbock, the wait elsewhere is up to three months.

Area professionals and concerned community members in response created the Lubbock Area Recovery Alliance (LARA), which is still exploring options and discussing finance possibilities for a viable replacement. The alliance meets somewhat regularly and hopes to address the lack of affordable substance abuse treatment.

Another coalition, Helping Every Adolescent Reach Dreams (HEARD), also formed in the wake of Managed Care closing. While LARA looks at more avenues for help, HEARD is focusing on drug and alcohol prevention.

George Comiskey, associate director at Texas Tech‘s Center for Collegiate Recovery, said a group of people with an interest in adolescent mental health and substance use just came together to discuss the needs in the community.

"There‘s a lot of gaps that need to be filled," Comiskey said. "One of the first things that a number of members said was that we needed to do something. It didn’t matter what we did, we just need to take action."

Much of that action has been focused on engagement and education, said Comiskey. HEARD hopes to do more, but right now, Comiskey said they host events on Saturdays for kids to show up, eat, hang out and talk.

Eventually the conversation turns to substance use, and the dangers involved.

"It‘s nice to create a space with hopefully trusted adults, that they can have conversations they may not have with their parents or teachers," said Comiskey. "Usually (substance use) gets ignored. It‘s not something that’s directly addressed in their lives. They‘re either told not to do it, or people just ignore it."

Comiskey said representatives from the school districts, criminal justice system, parents and the recovery community are all involved in HEARD. There‘s a survey at lbksurvey.com that Comiskey is asking Lubbock’s students to fill out, and he hopes it‘ll guide the group on what else it can do.

Comiskey hopes to, at some point, partner more with area schools, and to also be a resource Lubbock‘s high school and junior high kids can turn to.

AJ McCleod, director of youth development at YWCA in Lubbock, has brought several groups of kids and adolescents to meet with HEARD during the past few months.

"We‘re just trying to create a safe space for kids to talk about some of these issues," said McCleod. "We’ve talked about how becoming an addict can happen, from experimenting to using and all the way through that process."

McCleod also said these conversations aren‘t being had anywhere else, and it’s important for Lubbock‘s youth to understand these issues.