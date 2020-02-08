The Food Establishment Inspection Report is a weekly report that appears Sundays. Information is taken from reports provided by the Environmental Health Department, and individual reports can be viewed at its website, http://amarillo.gov/departments/community-services/environmental-health/food-inspections. A numerical grading system is now being used, with a score of 100 points being equivalent to zero demerits.

100 points – No major violation at the time of inspection

85 points – Considered an average score

70 points or below – Requires re-inspection within 24 hours

COS – Corrected on site during inspection

These points correspond to the following letter grades:

A – 90 to 100

B – 80 to 89

C – 70 to 79

F – 69 and below

The following establishments had a score of A/100 during a routine inspection:

Aqua One, 4600 Parkside Drive.

Birria Y Tacos El Rey, 811 N. Garfield St.

CVS/Pharmacy #7765, 317 E. Amarillo Blvd.

Chez La, 701 S. Taylor St.

Cole Memorial Community Center, 300 16th St., Canyon.

Dining Hall Catering, 2402 4th Ave., Canyon.

Hoffbrau Steaks-Catering, 7203 W. I-40.

Honeycrust Hams, 3701 Olsen Blvd.

Hugo’s on the Square, 407 16th St., Canyon.

Market Street #526-Catering, 2530 S. Georgia St.

Outback Steakhouse-Catering #4463, 7101 W. I-40.

Party City #1113, 3339 Bell St.

Pepisco, 8115 E. Amarillo Blvd.

The Lost Cajun-Catering, 2401 W. I-40.

Tyler’s Barbeque-Catering, 3301 Olsen Blvd.

The following establishments had a score of A/100 during a follow-up inspection:

Burritos Don Jose, 8901 FM 2219, Canyon.

Eddie’s Napolis Italian Restaurant, 700 S. Taylor St.

Harold’s Farmers Market, 1308 S. Grand St.

Sycamore Memory Care, 1511 S. Van Buren St.

These establishments received the following scores for being out of compliance as stated:

(A/90) 24th Discount Store, 2390 Fritch Hwy. All working containers must have proper identification. Correct by 01/30. Items in cold holding out of date; no paper towels at hand sink; three-compartment sink needed (repeat violation). Correct by 02/06. Evidence of pests. Correct by 04/26.

(B/87) Burrito Stop, 114 S.E. 9th Ave. Burritos in hot holding at improper temperature; inside reach-in refrigerator needs to be cleaned; pans stacked wet; tea nozzle dirty and must be cleaned and sanitized daily. COS. No food manager; no food handler cards; rust on shelve rack in walk-in cooler; gap at back door; heat board next to grill dirty and not easily cleanable; holes in ceiling panels need to be sealed; coving is loose at back sink. Correct by 02/03.

(A/96) Candlewood Suites, 18 Western Plaza Drive. Food handler cards needed; three-compartment sink needed (repeat violation). Correct by 02/09.

(A/95) Cantina Dos De Oros, 4411 E. Amarillo Blvd. Urinal not draining correctly. Correct by 02/01. Food handler cards needed. Correct by 02/08.

(B/81) Chiyo’s, 810 N. Pierce St. Items requiring refrigeration after opening found at improper temperature. COS. Fish in walk-in freezer did not have an approved farm label; food stored uncovered in walk-in. Correct by 01/30. Certified food manager registration must be renewed annually; no probe thermometer. Correct by 02/06. Food items and equipment stored at hand sink must be protected from splash and dust; all floors, walls and ceilings must be clean; tennis shoes stored above prep table; equipment that is broken or not being used must be removed from the area. Correct by 04/26.

(A/95) City Kid Outreach Ministries, 205 S. Polk St. Hand sink in women’s restroom must be repaired; water supply not sufficient. COS. Certified food manager registration must be renewed annually. Correct by 02/07.

(A/94) Delightful Nutrition, 2110 S. Grand St. Certified food manager registration must be renewed annually (repeat violation); refrigerator next to three-compartment sink must be moved from its current location and also must be labeled “For employee/personal use only” (repeat violation); First Aid kit needed. Correct by 02/10. Containers holding foods not easily identifiable must be labeled to properly identify the food product. Correct by 04/26.

(A/99) Drury Inn & Suites, 8540 W. I-40. During pauses in food preparation or dispensing, utensils must be stored in a container of water at a temperature of at least 135F. Correct by 04/28.

(B/88) Eastridge Grocery, 5200 E. Amarillo Blvd. Meat products in freezers not labeled; honey on grocery shelf not labeled. Correct by 01/30. Certified food manager registration must be renewed annually; food handler cards needed; meat must be date marked when cut for sale; sanitizing test strips needed. Correct by 02/06. Non-food contact surfaces of equipment must be kept clean; all areas where food is present must be cleaned and sanitized. Correct by 04/26.

(A/98) GNC #3409, 7701 W. I-40. Three-compartment sink needed. Correct by 02/10.

(B/85) Gooney’s Bar and Grill, 705 S. Polk St. Food containers stored open; food containers and chemicals stored on floor; chemicals stored with food items. COS. Need to clean ice machine door on walk-in, bottom shelf over cook top, racks in walk-in, air intake vent, blower covers in walk-in and ceiling fans; mouse droppings in establishment; personal items in kitchen; crumbs in drawers; ceiling panels out of place in kitchen. Correct by 02/06. No thermometer in reach-in cooler. Correct by 02/07.

(A/93) Holiday Inn Express, 2806 Wolflin Ave. Build-up on tong holder for eggs. COS. Certified food manager registration must be renewed annually. Correct by 02/08. Household coolers must be replaced with commercial units in one year.

(A/99) Legend Custom Shop, 10411 E. Amarillo Blvd. Bathroom doors must be self closing. Correct by 04/26.

(A/97) Love’s Travel Stop #250, 14701 W. I-40. Ice machine needs to be cleaned and sanitized. Correct by 02/01.

(A/97) Macaroni Joe’s-Catering, 1619 S. Kentucky St., Space 1500. No probe thermometer; beard nets and hat or hair restraints must be worn by employees prepping or serving food. Correct by 04/27.

(B/88) Marhaba International Food Market, 2522 Paramount Blvd. Ensure meat is from an approved source and all labels are transferred from place of sale; meat being prepared in a method that is not safe;. Correct by 02/01. Certified food manager registration must be renewed annually; children are not allowed in food preparation area; food packaged in establishment must have proper identification information. Correct by 02/08.

(A/95) Miso Smoothies, 5914 E. Amarillo Blvd. #200. Food handler cards needed; sanitizing test strips needed; scented bleach cannot be used as sanitizer. Correct by 02/06. Containers holding foods not easily identifiable must be labeled to properly identify the food product. Correct by 04/26.

(A/98) Murphy USA #7251, 4209 Canyon Drive. Covered trashcan needed in restroom; inspection report needs to be available at all times. Correct by 04/23.

(A/95) My Pollo & Mimi’s Restaurant 1400 Ross St. No food manager; Certified food manager registration must be renewed annually; food handler cards needed. Correct by 02/09. Floor tiles broken at ice machine area. Correct by 04/29.

(A/95) Palace Coffee, 7304 S.W. 34th Ave., Space 2. Certified food manager registration must be renewed annually; ice scoop cracked and needs to be replaced; counter top with sinks at bar needs to be resurfaced; cardboard used to store clean cups at bar needs to be replaced with a cleanable, non-absorbent material. Correct by 02/08. Ice machine dirty and needs to be drained and sanitized. Correct by 04/28.

(B/84) Rafter G Barbecue, 25390 Storey St., Umbarger. Raw meat stored above cabbage. COS. Certified food manager registration must be renewed annually; food handler cards needed; all ready-to-eat, TCS (temperature/time controlled for safety) foods held more than 24 hours must be date marked; hand sink blocked with sanitizer bucket. Correct by 02/09. Back door must be self-closing and seal on back door needs to be replaced; food stored on floor; mold in ice machine; dust build-up on fan in kitchen prep area; wood pallets in walk-in cooler need to be painted or sealed. Correct by 04/29.

(A/95) Sinaloa Hot Dogs & Mexican Food, 2618 E. Amarillo Blvd. Mop sink used for storage. Correct by 01/24. No food manager; certified food manager registration must be renewed annually; food handler cards needed. Correct by 02/03.

(A/99) Spicy Mike’s Bar B Que Haven-Catering, 6723 S. Western St., Space 100. Beard nets must be worn by employees cooking or serving. Correct by 04/27.

(A/96) Sybil B. Harrington Learning Center II, 2500 Dale St. Written procedures for home-style feeding operation must be available upon request; temperature logs must be maintained daily for all meals prepared for children. Correct by 01/20. Debris on shelving in kitchen area. Correct by 04/26.

(A/90) Taco Villa #3, 1826 S. Georgia St. Tea urn nozzles dirty. COS. Employees not washing hands before putting on gloves. Correct by 02/01. Certified food manager registration must be renewed annually. Correct by 02/08. Ice scoop not stored correctly; ensure shelving, counter spaces and area where single use items are stored is clean. Correct by 04/26.

(A/90) Texas Bar & Grill, 2801 W. Amarillo Blvd. Soda nozzles dirty. COS. Certified food manager registration must be renewed annually; ready-to-eat, TCS foods held more than 24 hours must be date marked. Correct by 02/08. Evidence of pests; stir sticks for self service must be individually wrapped or in a single dispensing unit; wall patches and wood panel behind mop sink need to be painted to be smooth, durable and easily cleanable. Correct by 04/28.

(A/94) Thai Spoon, 500 N. Fillmore St. Rice spoon not held at proper temperature. COS. Cutting boards stained; handle to chest freezer broken and not easily cleanable. Correct by 01/20. Scored cutting boards need to be resurfaced or replaced. Correct by 04/29.

(A/97) Toot ‘n Totum #5, 1500 S. Grand St. Inside soda dispenser ice machine and soda and tea nozzles not clean. COS.

(A/97) Toot ‘n Totum #58, 7149 Bell St. No paper towels at hand sink in back room. Correct by 02/08. Certified food manager registration must be renewed annually. Correct by 04/28.

(A/98) Toot ‘n Totum #59, 3601 S.W. 45th Ave. Coffee creamer holders need to be cleaned daily; Certified food manager registration be renewed annually. Correct by 04/29.

(A/99) Tortillas La Ranchera, 2730 S. Grand St. Food for sale without individual packaging label information. Correct by 04/26.

(B/85) Waffle House #1239, 2108 S. Western St. Chili sitting out at improper temperature; sanitizer not at proper strength (repeat violation); several items not date marked; dry wiping cloths dirty. COS. Several dirty dishes stored with clean dishes. Correct by 02/02. Sanitizer test kit needed. Correct by 02/09. Several gaskets need to be repaired or replaced; need to clean gaskets, beside grill, warm water well and inside cooler drawers; ceiling vents need to be dusted; certified food manager registration must be renewed annually; food handler cards needed. Correct by 04/29.

(A/98) Wal-Mart #7362, 2035 S.E. 34th Ave. Certified food manager registration must be renewed annually. Correct by 07/30.

(A/95) Wal-Mart Bakery #7362, 2035 S.E. 34th Ave. Containers holding foods not easily identifiable must be labeled to properly identify the food product. Correct by 04/23. Certified food manager registration must be renewed annually; proper sanitizing strips must be at all sanitizing stations. Correct by 07/03.

(B/89) Wal-Mart Deli #7362, 2035 S.E. 34th Ave. No soap or paper towels at hand sink. COS. Certified food manager registration must be renewed annually; hose that connects the sanitizing line needs to be replaced; sanitizing station on three-compartment sink needs to be serviced. Correct by 07/03.

(A/98) Wal-Mart Meat & Seafood #7362, 2035 S.E. 34th Ave. Certified food manager registration must be renewed annually. Correct by 02/03.

(A/99) Ware Living Center, 1510 S. Van Buren St. Employee bathroom must have a sign stating “Employees must wash hands before returning to work”. COS.