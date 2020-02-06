Gordmans joins the American Heart Association on National Wear Red and Give Day, Friday, Feb. 7, by donating 10 percent of total store sales up to $50,000 to AHA. Gordmans’ support will help advance the American Heart Association’s mission to build healthier lives, free of heart disease and stroke.

On Friday, Feb. 7, Gordmans invites guests to wear red to raise awareness for heart health. Nearly 80 percent of cardiac events can be prevented. Gordmans’ donation will help educate the community about heart conditions and provide tools to help make heart health a priority.

Gordmans, as part of the Stage community of stores, has teamed up with the American Heart Association since 2019 and, with the generosity of its guests, has raised over $250,000 to help educate families on how to prevent heart disease. In 2020, Gordmans will help children learn more about heart health as a supporter of the American Heart Association’s Kids Heart Challenge.

Later this spring, Stage will be converting its department stores to Gordmans off-price stores in cities across Texas. As an off-price retailer, Gordmans offers on-trend merchandise for the entire family and home décor at prices way lower than department stores.

Prior to these store openings, Gordmans will already be making a positive impact in its store communities by supporting the Kids Heart Challenge, which takes place in Texas schools and educates children on how to maintain a heart-healthy lifestyle at an early age through fun activities.