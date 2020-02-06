The Jim Wells County Commissioner Precinct 1 Margie Gonzalez hosted a free Community Health Fair on Wednesday to provide healthy lifestyle tips for the public.

Local health care agencies set up booths to support the event in order to educate the public and support health and wellness with many helpful resources.

The vendors included Superior Healthcare, the Texas Department of State Health Services, Texas A&M Agriculture and many more.

The purpose of the event is to help provide education to the community on nutrition, health, exercise and resources for families in need.