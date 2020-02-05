At 4 p.m. Wednesday, Ernesto Salinas was pronounced dead at a Corpus Christi hospital. Salinas was the victim in Monday night's shooting on San Felipe Street. Salinas, 49, had been on life support since the shooting. His family made the decision to take him off life support, according to Jim Wells County Investigator Gilbert Saenz. "Our condolences to the family of Ernesto Salinas on this tragic incident," said JWC Sheriff Daniel Bueno. Police arrested 46-year-old Victor Trevino Jr. in connection with Monday night’s shooting on the 1200 block of San Felipe Street. Trevino is charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Trevino turned himself in Wednesday morning to the JWC Sheriff's Office and "is being cooperative with law enforcement in the investigation," according to Sheriff Bueno. The arrest comes within the first 48 hours of the investigation. Investigators worked round the clock, with little to no rest, to apprehend Trevino. According to sheriff officials, Salinas and Trevino had an altercation when Salinas was shot in the face with a small caliber weapon which has not been recovered. Investigators are searching for the weapon. Deputies received a call at approximately 8:50 p.m. about the shooting. When they arrived they made contact with Salinas and two women at the scene. According to witnesses, an argument between the victim and the suspect began over a car parked at the residence.

Neighbors heard several shots fired and went out to see if everything was okay.

Neighbor Erasmo Aguilar said he was in the shower when he heard several shots. When he went outside he saw the victim on the ground. Aguilar and other neighbors said that there had been shots fired for several days prior to the incident. They also claim that the two men had been drinking during those nights.

The Jim Wells County Sheriff’s Department’s Criminal Investigations Division along with the Texas Rangers are actively working on the case.

Trevino was booked into the JWC jail. A bond has not been set.