SAN DIEGO - San Diego Independent School District will close their three campuses on Friday, Feb. 7 to take preventive measures against illnesses such as flu and flu-like symptoms, according to the district's Facebook page.

The post states that the district will do a deep cleaning of all district facilities. Classes will resume on Monday, Feb. 10.

Students will still have class on Thursday, Feb. 6. Classes on Thursday will start at 9 a.m. and bus routes will run one hour later the usual. Students will be allowed to wear warm-ups due to the cold weather.