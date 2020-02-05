These are gloomy days in the life of American democracy. The Senate is voting today on whether to remove President Donald Trump from office. Last night he delivered the State of the Union address. He wouldn‘t shake House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s hand before he began speaking. She literally ripped up the text of his speech when it was over.

And then there was the debacle of the Iowa caucuses, where the Iowa Democratic Party by this morning had yet to issue a full count of what happened there Monday night because of the apparent failure of an app that was intended to provide more information about what transpired faster.

It all left me filled with a dread and sense of futility that was foreshadowed last Friday when John Delaney, the longest-running candidate on the Democratic side, the one most completely devoted to Iowa, dropped out of the race days before consummating his candidacy by participating in the Iowa caucuses.

lt has been a privilege to campaign for the Democratic nomination for President, but it is clear that God has a different purpose for me at this moment in time. Read my full statement here: 1/19https://t.co/DWaQWegVzJ

— John Delaney (@JohnDelaney) January 31, 2020

Here was the explanation from the Delaney campaign:

DES MOINES, IA – Today, 2020 Presidential candidate John Delaney announces his decision to withdraw from the 2020 race. This decision is informed by internal analyses indicating John’s support is not sufficient to meet the 15% viability in a material number of caucus precincts, but sufficient enough to cause other moderate candidates to not to make the viability threshold, especially in rural areas where John has campaigned harder than anyone. He strongly believes the Democratic Party should advance candidates with progressive values on the big issues of our time, but who are committed to governing with pragmatic, fact-based, bipartisan solutions. This approach – which is what successfully won back the House in 2018 – beats Trump, unifies our nation and gets things done. We have many candidates in the 2020 race, running in Iowa and otherwise, who meet these criteria. John does not want the good work of his campaign to make it harder for those like-minded candidates on the bubble of viability in many Iowa precincts to advance in the Iowa caucuses and garner delegates.

And here was the top of the New York Times story by Maggie Astor.

DES MOINES — John Delaney ran one of the longest presidential campaigns in American history, but it’s over now.

Mr. Delaney dropped out of the Democratic race on Friday, just three days before the Iowa caucuses, ending a two-and-a-half-year marathon that has spanned almost the entirety of the Trump presidency.

Anthony Scaramucci was working in the White House when Mr. Delaney began his campaign. The white supremacist rally in Charlottesville had not happened yet. Robert Mueller’s investigation was less than three months old.

Mr. Delaney announced his candidacy on July 28, 2017, during his third term as a representative from Maryland, and did not pursue re-election in 2018, the better to focus on his quest for the White House. By the time other Democrats began flooding Iowa, he had already visited every county — the theory being that a little-known congressman could become a presidential nominee if he barnstormed the early primary states before anyone else was around to draw voters’ attention.

“I think I’m the right person for the job, but not enough people knew who I was or still know who I am,” Mr. Delaney said in August 2018. “The way to solve that problem, it seems to me, is to get in early and just work harder than everyone else.”

I was saddened when I read the news about Delaney, not because I had great expectations for him or found him the least bit compelling.

OK. Helping out here with names and faces. Bill from King of the Hill, and John Delaney of Maryland who has been running longer, and spent more of his own money (I think), than any of the other candidates. pic.twitter.com/droEfv8N71

— jonathantilove (@JTiloveTX) June 27, 2019

Judging by audience response to candidates entering the debate stage, John Delaney did not stack the house.

— jonathantilove (@JTiloveTX) July 31, 2019

But, his completely rational explanation notwithstanding, I couldn‘t fathom how he could have gone through all he had gone through and not seen it through to the end.

But most especially, I tried to imagine this through the eyes of folks who had been with him for a year or two - maybe some teenager who would have come of voting age along the way - being denied the chance to do what they had been imploring everyone else to do for months and years and participate in a caucus on behalf of their guy.

I imagined their disappointment, their despondence, their, what was that all about letdown.

After Monday, the Iowa caucuses have a lot of people feeling like that.

.@Olivianuzzi reports from the Des Moines Marriott, where among campaign staffers and reporters, there were tears, cocktails, regrets, and pledges to never return to Iowa https://t.co/pwfTy85z5n

— New York Magazine (@NYMag) February 5, 2020

From Nuzzi:

The Iowa caucus was supposed to be important. First in the nation, they love to remind us — the first place votes are cast; the contest that might predict the president. But tonight that’s all over, or so it seems right now. If you haven’t heard: We don’t yet know the results of the caucuses, due to some kind of fuckup involving a new app the Iowa Democratic Party decided to use, perhaps, or due to some other human error. Nothing is clear. Earlier, when the delay in reporting was becoming apparent and the first murmurs about What Went Wrong were trickling out, the Iowa Democratic Party held a call with representatives from each campaign to discuss the attempts at what it called “quality control.” It ended with the party hanging up on everyone. Later in the evening, the party held a call with reporters that lasted for less than two minutes. It hung up on the reporters too. “They’re hanging up on everyone,” someone here remarked.

Over their cocktails, people are remarking on how they may never return to this state, how this might be their last experience getting into their rental cars and careening over the ice on I-80 past the jackknifed semi-trucks and sedans overturned on the snowy median. They might never again drive over dirt roads through cornfields to see the candidates address union halls and Fourth of July parades and the State Fair, where they see the Butter Cow and eat corn dogs and pork chops on a stick.

Some campaign staffers and network embeds — the reporters who report on the candidates’ every word and step — have been living here for months. People upend their lives to serve and observe our democratic process, and early on, most of the attention is directed here, by virtue of the supposed importance. Iowa might pick the president, because statistically that’s been true for roughly half the nominating contests in modern history. But with no results, or with results that we can’t trust, it was all for nothing.

There were also many in the good riddance choir.

New @Politico: I'm Fine With the Iowa Caucus Chaos https://t.co/YSJIg7Y67J

— Jack Shafer (@jackshafer) February 4, 2020

From Shafer:

Many thanks to the election gods—or should we be thanking the software gods?—for soaking the Iowa caucuses in rocket-grade kerosene and setting a spark to them. As the caucuses burn all lemony yellow and happy ginger and finally turn to ash on the prairie, let’s cherish this debacle for the multicourse lesson it has taught us: We’ve learned that the Iowa Democratic Party can’t be trusted to count past 10 without taking off its shoes and socks; that the party’s wise men bought a crap-app to tabulate votes; and most of all, as we aim our view on New Hampshire, that the Iowa caucuses never really mattered. Thanks to this monumental whiff, we need never spend a moment’s attention on the Iowa caucuses again.

The idea that the Iowa caucuses don’t matter is not a novel idea. As they approached this cycle, the press and politicians reminded us that 90-percent white Iowa is in no way representative of the country, so it provides little intelligence into what the majority of voters think. We were reminded that the caucuses send an insignificant number of total delegates to the nominating convention (41 versus California’s 494) and that Iowa has no right to position itself at the head of the candidates’ pageant. Meanwhile, the press reminded us that the presidential candidates don’t much care for it, either. A New York Times piece from November titled “Why Almost Nobody Will Defend the Iowa Caucuses” told that story. The caucuses take place on an icy winter night when sensible people stay home near the fireplace or take their Florida vacations. As more than one observer has commented, it’s an unwieldy affair, more complicated than Calvinball and impossible to understand with or without a Ph.D. in political science. Candidates hate it, sensible reporters hate it, and I hate it. Only Iowans seem to like it, but that’s because it bathes them in flattering attention.

As someone who went to Iowa a few times in the past, I was enamored of Iowans and their process. In this and past cycles I had talked to political scientist David Redlawsk, who participated in and studied the caucuses while teaching at the University of Iowa. After leaving Iowa in 2009 first for Rutgers University and then the University of Delaware, he has returned every four years for the semester leading up the caucuses to immerse himself in them, follow the candidates, survey the caucus goers and teach a class on the caucuses at the University of Iowa.

Redlawsk is also the author, along with political scientists Caroline Tolbert and Todd Donovan, of the 2010 book Why Iowa? HOW CAUCUSES AND SEQUENTIAL ELECTIONS IMPROVE THE PRESIDENTIAL NOMINATING PROCESS

From the publisher:

If Barack Obama had not won in Iowa, most commentators believe that he would not have been able to go on to capture the Democratic nomination for president. Why Iowa? offers the definitive account of those early weeks of the campaign season: from how the Iowa caucuses work and what motivates the candidates’ campaigns, to participation and turnout, as well as the lingering effects that the campaigning had on Iowa voters. Demonstrating how “what happens in Iowa” truly reverberates throughout the country, five-time Iowa precinct caucus chair David P. Redlawsk and his coauthors take us on an inside tour of one of the most media-saturated and speculated-about campaign events in American politics.

Considering whether a sequential primary system, in which early, smaller states such as Iowa and New Hampshire have such a tremendous impact is fair or beneficial to the country as a whole, the authors here demonstrate that not only is the impact warranted, but it also reveals a great deal about informational elements of the campaigns. Contrary to conventional wisdom, this sequential system does confer huge benefits on the nominating process while Iowa’s particularly well-designed caucus system—extensively explored here for the first time—brings candidates’ arguments, strengths, and weaknesses into the open and under the media’s lens.

I wondered how Redlawsk was faring and I reached him on the phone last night in the hour before President Trump delivered his State of the Union address.

He and his wife were driving from Iowa, where he had spent the last six months, back to the University of Delaware, where he chairs the political science department, for the start of the new semester. They were approaching A charging station in Normal, Ill., for their Tesla with the souvenir No Malarkey sign in the trunk, about four-and-a-half hours east of Des Moines.

Like me, Redlawsk was feeling people‘s pain.

Troy Price, the Iowa Democratic Party chair in the middle of the mess, had taken Redlawsk‘s caucus class at the University of Iowa in the fall of 2003.

“I feel really badly for him because he got caught in this whole thing,” Redlawsk said.

The party was attempting to do far more in reporting the various permutations of caucus results in response to pressure from the Democratic National Committee, which was responding to pressure from the Bernie Sanders campaign following the 2016 caucuses in which Sanders and Clinton ended up in a virtual draw.

As the Times‘ Maggie Astor explained, in Why Did Iowa Make the Caucuses So Complicated? It has to do with the 2016 presidential contest between Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders, and Democrats’ concerns about transparency:

DES MOINES — You’re probably wondering how we ended up in this situation. It’s the morning after the Iowa caucuses. We were promised four sets of results, and we didn’t even get one.

Blame 2016.

A lot of reasons contributed to the fiasco on Monday, chiefly a breakdown of the process by which caucus leaders were supposed to report results to the Iowa Democratic Party.

But one factor was baked into that process from almost the moment the caucuses ended four years ago.

Historically, the party had focused on highlighting only one caucus result: the number of delegates each candidate had earned for the state convention. The winner of the Iowa caucuses was the person who earned the most state delegates, which translate into national delegates, which determine the nomination. This year, however, the state party chose to release four results from the caucuses.

That’s because in 2016, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton edged out Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont in the state delegate count by a quarter of a percentage point, earning roughly 700 to Mr. Sanders’s 697. That meant 23 national delegates for Mrs. Clinton and 21 for Mr. Sanders — an inconsequential difference between the two rivals.

Mr. Sanders’s 2016 campaign fought for an audit in Iowa — comparing the reported results with the papers on which caucus leaders had recorded voters’ preferences — and accused the state Democratic Party of a lack of transparency.

Largely because of Mr. Sanders’s objections, the party decided to release additional numbers in 2020 that it had always logged but never made public: the number of supporters each candidate had in the first round of voting and the number he or she had in the second round, after nonviable candidates were eliminated and caucusgoers realigned.

The idea was that all this data would provide a fuller picture of each candidate’s strength.

Malcolm Gladwell writes that we need 10,000 hours of practice before we are good at anything. I agree. Experience really matters. Having done the job really matters. It's not clear that the IDP had experienced people running the show and it showed. https://t.co/1RxyHb7jAr

— John Delaney (@JohnDelaney) February 5, 2020

“They were doing the best they could to fulfill the requirements the DNC, set down in order to keep the caucuses,” Redlawsk said.

“It‘s also a consequence, and this isn't trivial, of the insatiable demand of the media, in particular, but also Americans in general for immediate answers.”

The app was intended to speed and simplify that process.

When the app failed, the backup system of calling in the results simply wasn‘t up the challenge.

"Clearly they didn't have enough lines,“ he said.

Redlawsk had been to a training for caucus chairs back in December.

“I was highly impressed by the extensiveness and the quality of the training, far more than when I chaired the caucuses back in the day, far more than I was, the acting county chair in 2004.

“But in all of that training about the rules about the process, about everything, there was virtually nothing said about the app at that point, and it wasn‘t live at that point.”.

After attending a caucus in Des Moines Monday, Redlawsk went to the media center where reporters from across the country and the world were trying to understand what was, or wasn‘t happening.

“There were all the risers with all the TV standups and everything else. And as time goes on, you're beginning to hear the murmuring, beginning to hear people starting to talk about, `What's going on?‘ Listening to the anchors trying to fill the time. And the big screen saying, `Results to come.’”

“It was a little surreal, honestly. I was sitting around some international media, where they were, I think, utterly confused about what was going on at that point. But they weren't the only ones.”

“There really isn‘t a villain. We often look for one and certainly, if you spend too much time on Twitter, there’s nothing but villains. But nobody set out to screw this up. I think the Iowa Democratic Party really did think they were doing the best they could and I think they thought they were prepared to do it.”

I think it's very unfair to blame folks who volunteer at caucus locations for this screw up. Most of those folks ran the caucuses without an issue for decades. The blame is squarely on the new folks who developed and implemented the system. Bad design, bad training, no testing... https://t.co/UPL7WYfGE2

— John Delaney (@JohnDelaney) February 4, 2020

“It really is important here to recognize that there's nobody who went into this with intent to benefit anybody else or disadvantage anybody, or do anything but try to run an effective process.”

The shame of it, Redlawsk said, is that “this was a difficult campaign for the Democrats,” and they could have used Iowa's help in sorting things out.

“Democrats generally are having this battle of the progressives versus the center, and Iowa reflects that really well. It may not be descriptively representative but it‘s ideologically representative. And you kind of counted on this to help provide some clarity on it.”

Was this the death knell of the Iowa caucuses‘ critical role in the Democratic nominating process?

“I think it's complicated. I mean we‘ve talked about the death knell many times. It always seems like it's going to happen.”

Redlawsk said If a Democrat wins in 2020 and is running for re-election in 2024, there may be little impetus to change things. But if Trump wins in 2020, and Democrats are searching for a candidate, the early caucuses may be in peril.

“They are at greater risk than they've been in a very long time.”

Redlawsk went to more than 100 campaign events since August. He recorded about 140 speeches. He was encouraged but what he was seeing.

“People were struggling but it was good to see people engaged, participating in the process and the system. And I was thinking, there‘s a lot wrong at the moment but here’s something that‘s actually very good.

“And then, last night, I texted a friend who had asked what was going on, ”My sense of existential dread has returned.“

“It feeds into the zeitgeist of the day,” Redlawsk said.

Our AMAZING Iowa Caucus team is heading back home!



Thank you ALL for your hard work.



President @realDonaldTrump CRUSHED all incumbent turnout records in Iowa!



How do we know? Well, we can count unlike the Democrats!#IowaCaucuses pic.twitter.com/jFoOhOkkvH

— Team Trump (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TeamTrump) February 4, 2020

At this point, President Trump was about to start delivering the State of the Union, but I told Redlawsk I had one last question: Why did John Delaney quit the race to close to the finish line?

“I think it‘s my fault,” Redlawsk said.

Late last week, Redlawsk said, he and his wife “went to an Andrew Yang event in Cedar Rapids and then just hung around and Delaney was doing a dinner at Granite City Food and Brewery and we went over there, and there were one or two real people and a group of staff.

“So there were five or six or eight Delaney staff and his state director, and and my wife and I and Delaney and his wife. And he gave his stump speech and then he sat down with me, I had identified myself as a professor, and we talked about the caucuses and the process, and he gave no hint that literally, within hours, he was going to be out. His staff clearly thought they were going to be there caucus night.“

When he heard the news about Delaney, “I was stunned.”

“The kids that he had working for him were a great group of kids. They were looking forward to this whole thing.”

A lot of people were - from candidates to volunteers to the reporters and academics who follow the process - and they were disheartened by Monday‘s fiasco.

“Your heart goes out to them,” Redlawsk said.

Thank you, Iowa!



Record turnout for @realDonaldTrump in Iowa - most ever for an incumbent President.



Unified, energized & growing!



Contrast that with the Dems in Iowa - disarray, demoralized & confused.



Team Trump is an unstoppable juggernaut and THE BEST IS YET TO COME! pic.twitter.com/aXcoUVw08H

— Brad Parscale - Text TRUMP to 88022 (@parscale) February 4, 2020

If we want to beat Trump and govern we have to embrace good old fashioned competence as a core skill set in the Democratic Party. Understanding how things work, dealing in facts, having real world experience, managing a process etc.

— John Delaney (@JohnDelaney) February 4, 2020