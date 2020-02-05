The fifth Annual St. Elizabeth Catholic School 5K Glow Run is Friday, March 6 at the Alice Municipal Golf Course. The annual run holds a standing record as the largest 5K in Alice, over 800 people registered last year.

“Each year, the glow is bigger and brighter, but most importantly, the glow run continues to help us realize an important mission in a way that truly gives back!” said Patricia Garcia, St. Elizabeth Catholic School Principal. The Annual St. Elizabeth School 5K Glow Run is an important fundraiser for the Catholic school that promotes healthy lifestyle habits and helps sustain and cultivate outstanding educational excellence with spiritual formation in our community. The school is grateful to local businesses and the community at large who help make the run a magical experience and continue to rally in support of our fundraising goals and healthy values!

“We encourage all Sponsors to have a presence on the course to promote their business and to show how our community comes together for this amazing event” said Kristy Green, event co-chair.

This year, the glowing 3 mile course will be brought to life with music from 10 local DJ’s, live rock and roll, and even mariachis!

Students and parents decorate an area along the path to represent their grade level with lights, and signs making it a memorable glowing journey.

Our entire community glows, and that’s exactly what we are called to do: to be the light!” said Carolina Nisimblat, event chair. Registrations are available at St. Elizabeth Catholic School, Get a Grip and Alice Pediatric Clinic. On line registration is also available:

https://www.active.com/alice-tx/running/5th-annual-st-elizabeth-school-5k-glow-run-2020-2

The SES 5k Glow Run is a fun event for the whole family. Participants as young as 6 months old and masters under 78 and up age category have enjoyed of the beautifully decorated course. Awards are given to the top three runners in different age divisions.

More support means more GLOW!

If you would like to participate in or sponsor the 5th Annual St. Elizabeth Catholic School 5K Glow Run, please contact St. Elizabeth Catholic School at (361)548-7868.