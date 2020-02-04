FROM THE ARCHIVES: This article was published on June 7, 2007.

Questioning key points of evidence presented by prosecutors, a Texas appeals court Wednesday threw out the only remaining conviction in the 1991 slayings of four teenage girls in a North Austin yogurt shop.



The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals, in a 5-4 decision featuring a sharp rebuttal by dissenting judges, ordered a new trial for Michael Scott, whose 1999 confession broke open a long-stalled investigation and implicated three other men in one of the most brutal crimes in Austin's history.



The ruling was another setback for Travis County prosecutors, who vowed to retry Scott.



Charges were dropped against two of the men, Forrest Welborn and Maurice Pierce, for lack of evidence. Last year, the same appeals court overturned the only other conviction in the high-profile murder case, ordering a new trial for Robert Burns Springsteen IV, who, like Scott, was serving a life sentence.



Prosecutors, now preparing for two trials, will face both without a crucial piece of evidence: portions of confessions that Scott and Springsteen made during separate police interrogations in 1999.



In the absence of physical evidence tying anybody to the crime, and with Scott recanting his confession, prosecutors introduced jurors to elements of Springsteen's confession that corroborated Scott's version of the crime. The similar recollections proved that Scott was truthful when he admitted to participating in the murders, prosecutors argued.



But two years after Scott's 2002 trial, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that introducing such statements, without placing the speaker on the witness stand, violated a defendant's constitutional right to confront and question his accuser.



Springsteen's 2001 conviction, obtained with corroboration from Scott's confession, was tossed out on the same ground last year by the Texas appeals court.



Families of the four murdered teens have been bracing for a similar result in Scott's case.



"Certainly, we'd like to keep them (in prison) for as long as we can, but if they found a loophole, it looks like we're stuck with it," said Manley Wilson, whose wife of seven years, Barbara, is the mother of two of the murdered girls, Jennifer Harbison, 17, and Sarah Harbison, 15.



Eliza Thomas, 17, and Amy Ayers, 13, also were shot to death at the I Can't Believe It's Yogurt shop on Anderson Lane.



Their bodies were discovered by firefighters who were called to the store shortly before midnight on Dec. 6, 1991.



Between the fire and the water used to extinguish it, very little physical evidence was available to investigators. Still, Wilson said he remained confident that prosecutors can repeat the guilty verdicts.



"If you were there at the trial and heard everything that was said from each party - to know the location of the bodies and who was shot and what was done - they obviously were there. And they both confessed to it at separate times away from each other, not even knowing the other one was talking," Wilson said.



Prosecutors must next decide whether to appeal Wednesday's ruling to the U.S. Supreme Court, said Bryan Case, who is in charge of the appellate division for the Travis County district attorney's office. The high court declined to review a similar appeal of the decision in Springsteen's case.



As prosecutors prepare for trial, it is exceedingly unlikely that Scott and Springsteen would choose to testify against each other, given the pending charges. But prosecutors could attempt to try the men together. Although jurors would be instructed to consider only incriminating statements that Scott and Springsteen made about themselves, they would hear both confessions and may draw their own conclusions about corroborating details provided by the suspects.



Prosecutors have not discussed a joint trial, Case said. In any event, defense lawyers would be expected to vigorously fight a joint trial, which rarely benefits the accused.



Wednesday's ruling reversed a victory for prosecutors at the 3rd Court of Appeals in Austin, which ruled in 2005 that Springsteen's confession did not affect Scott's verdict because jurors were provided enough additional evidence to properly deliver a guilty verdict.



But Court of Criminal Appeals Judge Tom Price, writing for the majority on the state's highest criminal court, said a review of the evidence did not support the lower court's claim.



Without the corroborating statements from Springsteen, jurors could reasonably have determined that key portions of Scott's confession were known to the public or suggested to him by the interrogating police officers, Price wrote.



Details open to question, Price said, included:



* Scott's knowledge that two weapons were used in the crime. Scott first told police that Pierce had a .38-caliber revolver and then said it may have been a .22-caliber pistol. Police encouraged Scott to believe the gun was a .22, which more closely fit the facts of the crime, Price wrote.



* Scott's knowledge that one of the teens was still alive after she was shot. "It was the detectives who first suggested to the appellant that 'one of the girls . . . was shot twice.' Only after this suggestion did (Scott) first remember that Springsteen shot one of the girls a second time," Price wrote.



* Scott's statement that the shop's front doors were locked, and that a key had been left in the lock, was information that firefighters may have disseminated to the public, Price said.



* The teens were found naked and bound with articles of their own clothing, but when first questioned, Scott repeatedly said he remembered they had been tied with an electrical cord. Only after a detective intimated that the girls were unclothed did Scott confess that they were stripped naked and tied with their clothes, Price said.



* When booked into jail, Scott was asked whether he had ever considered killing himself. He answered yes - on Dec. 6, 1991, the day of the yogurt shop murders. Prosecutors said the statement implicated Scott beyond his confession to police. But, Price wrote, "the jury might also reasonably have discounted this evidence as nothing more than confabulation on the appellant's part - another unreliable by-product of . . . faulty memory-enhancing techniques used by the police."



Judges Cathy Cochran, Charles Holcomb, Cheryl Johnson and Paul Womack joined in the majority opinion.



In a dissenting opinion joined by three colleagues, Presiding Judge Sharon Keller attacked the majority's reasoning.



"The court faults the police for using leading questions that suggested the answers they wanted (Scott) to give. But why would leading questions motivate appellant to confess falsely to involvement in such a serious crime?" Keller said, saying that Scott was not a mental weakling and that he frequently disagreed with statements made by interrogating officers.



In addition, Scott volunteered several incriminating statements, admitting without being prompted that he set fire to the yogurt shop and had nightmares about the crime, Keller wrote.



"A leading question should not so massively corrupt (Scott's) memory as to make him believe he was involved in a crime that he was not in fact involved in," Keller wrote.