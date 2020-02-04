Three Alice players earned sports on the Padilla Poll all-state football team. All three were Second Team selections.

Senior Waylon Moore was named all-state as a receiver. Weston Moore was picked as a return specialist. Gabriel Sanchez, a junior, was named all-state as a linebacker.

The Moore brothers were First Team Offense selections in District 15-5A, Div. II this season. Waylon Moore had 31 catches for 603 yards and seven touchdowns and Weston Moore had 23 catches for 589 yards and seven touchdowns. Waylon, who became one of South Texas’ most dangerous returners, was also named Alice’s Offensive MVP for the season. Weston Moore Shared Alice’s Outstanding Receiver Award with Jacob Guzman.

Junior Gabriel Sanchez was Alice’s only First Team All-District selection on defense. He led the district in tackles this season with 134 total tackles, including 110 solo tackles and 24 assists. Sanchez also won the Coyotes’ MVP Defense Award. A first-year varsity player, Sanchez proved to have a nose for the ball and an aggressive style of play.