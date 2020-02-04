Alice ISD

Tuesday

Feb 4, 2020 at 12:00 PM


NAME: Jayla Sandoval.


GRADE: Freshman, Alice High School.


PARENTS: Els DeLeon.


SPORTS: Volleyball, libero. Track and field. Basketball, point guard.


WHAT’S THE BEST SPORTS-RELATED ADVICE YOU’VE EVER RECEIVED: “You practice the way you play, because if you don’t practice serious, you won’t play serious.” – Coach Andrea Rodriguez.


THE MOST INFLUENTIAL PERSON IN YOUR LIFE? My mom. I wouldn’t be where I am today without her.


FAVORITE COACH: My favorite coach is every coach I’ve ever had, because they've all contributed to my skills.


FAVORITE ATHLETE: LeBron James, because he’s a great player.


FAVORITE SPORTS MOVIE: Hoop Dreams, because no matter the distance, he pursued his dream to play basketball.


This is part of a series featuring the Alice Independent School District’s Athletic Department's Student Athletes of Character.