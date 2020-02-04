NAME: Jayla Sandoval.
GRADE: Freshman, Alice High School.
PARENTS: Els DeLeon.
SPORTS: Volleyball, libero. Track and field. Basketball, point guard.
WHAT’S THE BEST SPORTS-RELATED ADVICE YOU’VE EVER RECEIVED: “You practice the way you play, because if you don’t practice serious, you won’t play serious.” – Coach Andrea Rodriguez.
THE MOST INFLUENTIAL PERSON IN YOUR LIFE? My mom. I wouldn’t be where I am today without her.
FAVORITE COACH: My favorite coach is every coach I’ve ever had, because they've all contributed to my skills.
FAVORITE ATHLETE: LeBron James, because he’s a great player.
FAVORITE SPORTS MOVIE: Hoop Dreams, because no matter the distance, he pursued his dream to play basketball.
This is part of a series featuring the Alice Independent School District’s Athletic Department's Student Athletes of Character.