NAME: Jayla Sandoval.

GRADE: Freshman, Alice High School.

PARENTS: Els DeLeon.

SPORTS: Volleyball, libero. Track and field. Basketball, point guard.

WHAT’S THE BEST SPORTS-RELATED ADVICE YOU’VE EVER RECEIVED: “You practice the way you play, because if you don’t practice serious, you won’t play serious.” – Coach Andrea Rodriguez.

THE MOST INFLUENTIAL PERSON IN YOUR LIFE? My mom. I wouldn’t be where I am today without her.

FAVORITE COACH: My favorite coach is every coach I’ve ever had, because they've all contributed to my skills.

FAVORITE ATHLETE: LeBron James, because he’s a great player.

FAVORITE SPORTS MOVIE: Hoop Dreams, because no matter the distance, he pursued his dream to play basketball.

