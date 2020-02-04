Alice’s move to Class 4A is putting the Coyotes in what has to be the most competitive football district in the region.

The program know is as being moved to Cass 4A during as part of the University Interscholastic League’s district realignment. What wasn’t know was in what district Alice would fall in. That was announced by the UIL Monday morning.

Alice was grouped into District 15-4A, Div. I with Beeville Jones, Calallen, Miller, Port Lavaca-Calhoun and Tuloso-Midway. Five of the six teams in the district were playoff teams a year ago. Moreover, the new district includes three reigning district champions in Port Lavaca-Calhoun from 15-5A, Div. II, Miller from 15-5A, Div. I and Beeville from 15-4A, Div. I. Then, there’s Calallen, who lost the 15-5A, Div. II district champion to Port Lavaca-Calhoun in 2019, but still reached the Region IV championship.

Alice head coach Kyle Atwood said 15-4A, Div. I is loaded with talented teams, but he said he knows his program will be in the mix next season.

“We’re going to be in a tough district this next year football-wise with three district champs from other districts in the 2019 season,” Atwood said. “We’re excited to be where we’re at, and I think the kids will answer the challenge. It’s going to be a playoff atmosphere each and every Friday night, and I think it’s going to prep us for the playoffs. So we’re excited.”

Outside of football, the Alice High School athletic program is in District 29-4A with Calallen, Tuloso-Midway, Tuloso-Midway, H.M. King, Robstown and Zapata.

Football

District 15-4A, Div. I: Alice, Beeville Jones, Calallen, Tuloso-Midway, Miller, Port Lavaca-Calhoun.

Volleyball and other sports

District 29-4A: Alice, Calallen, Tuloso-Midway, H.M. King (Kingsville), Robstown, Zapata.