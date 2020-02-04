FROM THE ARCHIVES: This article was published on July 1, 2000.

Forrest Welborn's lawyer took a calculated risk a couple of months ago. He invited two prosecutors to his office to interrogate his client, who was charged but not indicted in the yogurt shop killings. For more than three hours, prosecutors grilled Welborn about the 1991 killings of four teen-age Austin girls.



They got nothing, said Robert Icenhauer-Ramirez, Welborn's lawyer. On Friday, prosecutors officially got nothing: A judge dismissed four capital murder counts against Welborn after a second grand jury failed to indict him. Although Assistant District Attorney Buddy Meyer insisted the investigation into Welborn will continue, Icenhauer-Ramirez predicted that the case is over for his client.



``Justice was served today,'' Icenhauer-Ramirez said. He said he gave prosecutors the rare opportunity to question his 23-year-old client because he believed him.



``He has always denied being there,'' Icenhauer-Ramirez said. ``I think this guy is innocent."



The dismissal of charges is the latest in a series of detours in an investigation that has bedeviled police for a decade. The crime stunned the community and swamped the police with 5,000 leads in the first two years of the investigation. Police questioned everyone from occult aficionados in Austin to suspects who supposedly confessed in Mexico. Then, after several false starts, police said they started to believe three years ago that the trail was taking them back to where they started -- to four high school friends they had questioned and dismissed as suspects eight days after the killings.



Last fall, police arrested Welborn, Robert Springsteen, 25, Maurice Pierce, 24, and Michael Scott, 26, and. They charged them in the Dec. 6, 1991, killings at the I Can't Believe It's Yogurt store in North Austin. Eliza Thomas, Amy Ayers and sisters Jennifer and Sarah Harbi son were shot. One was strangled and sexually assaulted. The store was robbed and set on fire, destroying much of the evidence.



Welborn, for now, reverts from accused to his former status of suspect. But the other three men arrested were indicted and are awaiting trial.



Police said Scott and Springsteen confessed to the killings last year. But the men deny the allegations and say police coerced their statements. Supporters of Pierce and Welborn also said the statements are false.



On Friday, the prosecution simply ran out of time to make its case against Welborn in front of a grand jury -- at least for now. State District Judge Jon Wisser said the charges were dismissed because a second grand jury ended its term without taking any action against Welborn. Prosecutors can pursue new charges only if a grand jury indicts Welborn.



After the charges were dismissed Friday, Meyer said, ``The state has no legal basis to contest the motion that has been filed here today, but Forrest Welborn still remains under investigation for the murders."



Barbara Ayres , mother of the Harbi son sisters, said prosecutors warned the parents several weeks ago that indictments might not be returned against Welborn. Despite the setback, she said she is convinced the police arrested the people who killed her daughters.



``They don't have enough evidence to hold him now,'' she said. ``That doesn't mean they won't have more evidence after the others are tried."



Pam Ayers , mother of Amy Ayers, agreed. ``I just don't exactly know what his role was, but I believe he had a role in it."



Even with two suspects allegedly confessing to the killings, police had a hard time tying Welborn to the crime. In pretrial hearings, investigators testified that they had no physical evidence because of the fire at the crime scene. Statements from Springsteen and Scott about Welborn's role also did not agree . One said he stayed in the car as a lookout ; the other said he got scared and ran away from the car.



In an attempt to get Welborn to confess, the police last year arranged a surprise meeting at the crime scene between him and Scott. But Welborn admitted nothing, police said.



Diana Castaneda served on the first grand jury, from October through March, to hear the yogurt shop case. She said prosecutors discussed Welborn but weren't ready then to indict him.



``In my mind, there wasn't anything that put him at that scene at that time,'' she said Friday.



Last month another question about the state's case arose. Police first targeted the group in 1991 when they stopped Pierce in a mall and confiscated a .22-caliber pistol. At the time, Pierce told police that the gun had been used in a murder but that his friend, Welborn, had it the night of the yogurt shop killings. Police questioned the boys, then just teen-agers, and later dismissed them as suspects.



When police arrested the four last year, the revolver was thought to be a crucial piece of evidence. But a federal ballistics report said the pistol probably was not used in the killings -- a fact that an Austin police detective admitted he knew months before police targeted the four suspects for arrest.



Icenhauer-Ramirez questioned Friday why Detective Paul Johnson failed to tell anyone about the problems with the gun during pretrial hearings. ``I don't think he testified truthfully."



Assistant Police Chief Jim Fealy defended the investigation: ``We are totally confident in the work done by our detectives. We stand by their work."



But Welborn's mother, Sharon Pollard, said the police have badgered witnesses, trying to manufacture a case against her son.



She said his life has been ripped apart since his arrest.



Like the other suspects, Welborn is a high school dropout with only minor scrapes with the law before being arrested in for killings. He had just opened an automotive repair shop in Lockhart when he was arrested.



Pollard said her son lost his shop and couldn't find a job once he was released on $375,000 bail. She said his unemployment, the burden of bail and the trauma of being charged in a heinous crime have taken a toll.



``This whole ordeal has been a horrible strain on Forrest and his family,'' she said.



Pollard said her son remains anxious. ``He's glad that the charges are dropped, but he's been through so much, he's almost afraid to trust."



American-Statesman staff writers Leah Quin and Andrea Ball contributed to this report.