SAN DIEGO - San Diego Independent School District Texas ACE program recently celebrated National "Lights On Afterschool" at San Diego High School. 21st Century Community Learning Centers (CCLC) Program is also called Texas ACE – Afterschool Centers on Education program.

According to the Texas Education Agency (TEA), Texas ACE programs aim to improve student attendance, behavior, and academics, while providing safe supplemental learning space for students and families who otherwise would not have such opportunities.

"Lights On Afterschool" was open to the public and showcased students from Collins-Parr Elementary, Bernarda Jaime Junior High School and San Diego High School. Students displayed various mediums of art, prepared culinary foods and preformed mariachi, cheers, dance and skits.